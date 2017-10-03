Oscar Pistorius’s family say they are taking legal action against the makers of an upcoming movie.

“The ‘film’ was made with blatant disregard of both the Steenkamp and Pistorius families‚ as well as complete disregard for Reeva and Oscar‚” the Pistorius family said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Neither Oscar‚ the defence or the family were involved in the production of this ‘film’ in anyway.”

A teaser for Blade Runner Killer was released on Monday and showed scenes of court proceedings as well as what may have happened on the night Pistorius’s girlfriend‚ Reeva‚ was shot and killed by the athlete.