R50‚000 reward to find man ‘who updates social media from the grave’

A group of North West farmers has raised R50,000 to be paid for information on the whereabouts of a 24-year-old man whom the police believe was shot and killed two months ago.

The fund was set up after the Brits Magistrate's Court denied 24-year-old Matthew Benson bail on Friday on charges of murder and attempted murder linked to the disappearance of Tebogo Ndlovu.

One of the people who set up the fund, Marianna, who did not want to give her surname, is the mother of Benson's girlfriend.

She said: "People have seen [Ndlovu] in Majakaneng and Bapong. This man is alive.

"People are afraid to hand him over to the police because he is part of the Suicide Gang. I have decided to put out a reward hoping someone will secretly give us his exact location. Then we will trace him and take him to court."