R50‚000 reward to find man ‘who updates social media from the grave’
Mystery: Accused farmer's supporters claim that missing man belonged to notorious gang and is in hiding
A group of North West farmers has raised R50,000 to be paid for information on the whereabouts of a 24-year-old man whom the police believe was shot and killed two months ago.
The fund was set up after the Brits Magistrate's Court denied 24-year-old Matthew Benson bail on Friday on charges of murder and attempted murder linked to the disappearance of Tebogo Ndlovu.
One of the people who set up the fund, Marianna, who did not want to give her surname, is the mother of Benson's girlfriend.
She said: "People have seen [Ndlovu] in Majakaneng and Bapong. This man is alive.
"People are afraid to hand him over to the police because he is part of the Suicide Gang. I have decided to put out a reward hoping someone will secretly give us his exact location. Then we will trace him and take him to court."
Marianna, who contributed R10,000 to the reward offered, and other community members, say the Suicide Gang is a group of young criminals.
A man who calls himself "Tebogo Ndlovu Jack Jack" on Facebook is part of a gang with that name. When contacted by The Times, "Jack Jack" was surprised to hear of the murder mystery.
"I have never been to North West and I don't know a place called Majakaneng."
He said he was based in Mpumalanga and that the Suicide Gang was a dance group he belonged to.
Ndlovu, from Majakaneng, was last seen on August 2. His family are convinced he has been killed.
"It's the first time I hear about the Suicide Gang," said Ndlovu's aunt, Nancy Sekgobela. "There is no such thing in Majakaneng. People must stop lying. All we need is our child's body."
Ndlovu was with two friends said to be stealing oranges from a farm owned by Benson's parents. They were allegedly spotted by Benson, who fired in their direction, injuring Ndlovu.
Ndlovu's friends claim they fled and left him behind at the Mooinooi farm.
Benson was arrested on September 16 following several interviews with the police.
Investigating officer Colonel Isaac Tlhapi had previously told the court that he had received information that Ndlovu had been seen alive, but on investigating it became clear people had spotted the two accomplices but not Ndlovu.
Benson has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
