Walkers to go ‘blind’ to raise awareness for the visually impaired
The death of visually impaired Comrades runner Richard Monisi in Johannesburg earlier this year has spurred a first-of-its-kind walk‚ where the participants will go "blind".
In October‚ which is Eye Care Awareness Month‚ the KwaZulu-Natal Blind and Deaf Society will host the 5km "Eye Can Walk" in Durban. The event‚ which takes place on October 15‚ is to highlight the dangers visually impaired pedestrians face on the roads.
The participants will be blindfolded and paired with partners.
“The visually impaired‚ especially those using public transport‚ face challenges daily. The death of Richard Monisi‚ who was killed in a hit-and-run accident‚ while walking to a shopping centre‚ highlights the urgent need for motorists to be more aware of blind pedestrians‚” said Shamila Surjoo‚ director of the society.
Two months after Monisi’s death‚ the society received a report of two blind pedestrians being hit by a vehicle while waiting for a taxi.
“The incident happened in the Illovo area. A motor car knocked them and killed both of them. Blind pedestrians and taxi passengers are mainly at risk‚ which is a very worrying factor for us. With the walk we want to take people out of their comfort zones and put themselves in the shoes of the visually impaired. We also want motorists to be aware of blind pedestrians.
“It’s all about creating awareness and helping people understand blindness. We could have chosen the beachfront promenade for the walk‚ but that would have lost the impact of the message we are trying to convey to motorists... they need to be careful and aware of blind pedestrians and athletes‚” said Surjoo.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE