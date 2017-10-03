The death of visually impaired Comrades runner Richard Monisi in Johannesburg earlier this year has spurred a first-of-its-kind walk‚ where the participants will go "blind".

In October‚ which is Eye Care Awareness Month‚ the KwaZulu-Natal Blind and Deaf Society will host the 5km "Eye Can Walk" in Durban. The event‚ which takes place on October 15‚ is to highlight the dangers visually impaired pedestrians face on the roads.

The participants will be blindfolded and paired with partners.

“The visually impaired‚ especially those using public transport‚ face challenges daily. The death of Richard Monisi‚ who was killed in a hit-and-run accident‚ while walking to a shopping centre‚ highlights the urgent need for motorists to be more aware of blind pedestrians‚” said Shamila Surjoo‚ director of the society.