South Africa

WATCH | Hermanus whales like you've never seen them before

03 October 2017 - 08:36 By Dave Chambers

If you missed Hermanus Whale Festival at the weekend‚ drone photographer Luke Maximo Bell has a consolation prize for you.

Bell’s spectacular two-minute video of southern right whales frolicking in Walker Bay is racking up views on YouTube.

“I used a drone to capture these majestic creatures as best as I possibly could! It was an incredible experience to see them play and swim in the ocean so nearby the shore‚” Bell says in the video description.

A comment from StuTube says: “This is just insane! I went whale spotting from a plane but this footage puts it to shame.”

