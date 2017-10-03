Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini has bemoaned the banning of corporal punishment‚ saying that the rod would "make learners perform well".

Speaking at a meeting of principals and school governing bodies from the Umkhanyakude and King Cetshwayo districts in Esikhawini‚ northern KwaZulu-Natal‚ on Tuesday‚ he said that discipline had to be enforced.

Zwelithini is the patron of education in the province.

"This thing of not disciplining our children is letting us down because children are not disciplined. What we disagree with is when there is a complaint that the child was not being disciplined‚ but being killed‚" he said.