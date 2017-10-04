Blocking the Daisies: UCT scraps test concession for festival-goers
Students excused a philosophy test so that they could attend a rock festival have had the concession withdrawn after an uproar.
University of Cape Town lecturer Tom Angier told students attending Rocking the Daisies this weekend that they did not have to write a test scheduled for Friday. “Your other coursework will count more towards your final result‚” he said.
But in a statement on Wednesday‚ UCT said Angier’s decision had been reversed.
“The acting dean of the faculty of humanities [Harry Garuba]‚ in conjunction with the faculty executive‚ has asked course convenors to review and retract any decision that may have been made to grant concessions to students based on the fact that they had purchased tickets for a music festival‚” it said.
“He has also asked course convenors to ensure that all concessions granted comply with university policy.
“The decision is based on the resolution adopted by the senate executive committee that attendance at a music event does not amount to ‘good cause’ for an academic concession‚ and that the decision by the course convenor raised concerns about fairness‚ consistency and equity across the system”.
The concession sparked uproar‚ and Student Representative Council member Sihle Lonzi said it reflected UCT’s culture.
“Black students have to cry and produce a death certificate before they are excused to attend a funeral of a relative in the Eastern Cape. But here now‚ white students were asking to go to a party to drink and have fun‚” he told TimesLIVE.
“The philosophy department is saying that they were willing to give students a concession‚ they are saying that white lives are much more important than black lives.”
Earlier‚ UCT’s Black Academic Caucus also criticised Angier‚ saying: “A legitimate concession works with the understanding that a student has suffered a setback in their life that compromises the student in relation to his or her peers.
“It’s not enough black students have to silently carry the burden of disadvantage; they now have to watch as racialised privilege is paraded before them.”
