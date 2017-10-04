Students excused a philosophy test so that they could attend a rock festival have had the concession withdrawn after an uproar.

University of Cape Town lecturer Tom Angier told students attending Rocking the Daisies this weekend that they did not have to write a test scheduled for Friday. “Your other coursework will count more towards your final result‚” he said.

But in a statement on Wednesday‚ UCT said Angier’s decision had been reversed.

“The acting dean of the faculty of humanities [Harry Garuba]‚ in conjunction with the faculty executive‚ has asked course convenors to review and retract any decision that may have been made to grant concessions to students based on the fact that they had purchased tickets for a music festival‚” it said.