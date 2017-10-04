The death toll from a family massacre in central KwaZulu-Natal has risen to eight‚ after two young children who were rescued from a burning rondavel died in hospital.

This comes after two homes belonging to the Sibiya family were attacked late on Tuesday night in the village of Amatimatolo. TimesLIVE previously reported that police were alerted to the mass slaying by members of the community‚ who were awoken by the sound of gunfire. The neighbours reportedly emerged from their homes to find a rondavel ablaze.

“The community members checked and saw the house on fire and five family members were inside‚” said KZN SAPS spokeswoman Captain Nqobile Gwala. “Attempts were made to rescue the family but unfortunately the fire was uncontrollable. All five family members died at the scene.”