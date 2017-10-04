Robben Island Museum ferry Thandi‚ which almost sank with 70 people on board last month‚ should not have made the trip back to mainland‚ says a local ferry owner.

Bruce Tedder‚ owner of Tedder Yachts based in Cape Town‚ was addressing the Western Cape Provincial Legislature’s standing committee on Economic Opportunities‚ Tourism and Agriculture on Wednesday.

“On that day‚ Thandi should not have been there operating as a ferry coming back from the island. Going to the island is fine‚” he said.

Tedder said his opinion was based on his experience operating a ferry which ran five trips per day.

“I think a question [can be raised]: ‘At what point do you call a vessel back because you are stuck with 65 tourists on Robben Island and they need to go home?’‚” said Tedder.