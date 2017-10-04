South Africa

Durban man electrocuted in his ceiling

04 October 2017 - 09:29 By Jeff Wicks
Police Search and Rescue Unit‚ as well as medics from Marshall Security, arrive at the home of the Umhlanga man who was electrocuted in his ceiling.
Image: Marshall Security

Durban police are investigating the death of an Umhlanga man who was electrocuted in the ceiling of his home on Tuesday evening.

The 60-year-old British national had been doing electrical work.

Technicians from the police’s Search and Rescue Unit‚ as well as medics from Marshall Security‚ found the man slumped over the rafters in his roof in Somerset Park.

Rescuers had to cut a large hole in the ceiling to remove his body and lower it to the ground.

He was declared dead at the scene.

