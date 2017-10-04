Geology honours graduate Glen Mashau Ndouvhada from Limpopo has been looking for a job for a year - driving to Rustenburg mines‚ handing out his CV and using every recruitment company he can find.

On Wednesday‚ he decided to stand near KPMG's offices in busy Johannesburg with a poster asking for work and advertising his qualifications.

Ndouvhada said he graduated with an honours degree in geology and mining at the University of Venda last year. He is determined to get a job. "I am growing up. I am 25 in December."

But "all the emails he gets back from recruiters are the same‚ saying there are no jobs at the moment"‚ he explained.