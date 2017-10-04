Hawks anti-corruption head arrested for theft

The commander of a Hawks Serious Anti-Corruption unit in Mpumalanga has been arrested after a probe into the alleged theft of R439,900.

Captain Richard Nkwanyana‚ 48‚ handed himself over to the Hawks’ Middelburg Organised Unit members on Monday.

Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said that the National Intervention Unit (NIU) from Cape Town had seized two cash amounts - R232,400 and R164,500 - from two different suspects in May 2016.

When there was no evidence linking the suspects to a crime they turned to the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court to have the money - which was supposed to be in safekeeping - returned.