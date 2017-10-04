Color Run organisers have poured cold water on claims that the drought will force the cancellation of this summer’s Cape Town event.

Green Point Ratepayers’ and Residents’ Association asked the City of Cape Town to support its calls for the cancellation of November’s event because of the amount of water that would be used to clean coloured powder off participants and their clothes.

But The Color Run South Africa’s national event coordinator‚ Craig McLennan‚ told TimesLIVE: “The Color Run has received feedback from the City of Cape Town’s events office that there is no change in the status of the event approval.

“In other words‚ it is all systems go and we are looking forward to a colourful‚ healthy and happy event.”