It's down in black and white: Cape Town Color Run goes ahead
Color Run organisers have poured cold water on claims that the drought will force the cancellation of this summer’s Cape Town event.
Green Point Ratepayers’ and Residents’ Association asked the City of Cape Town to support its calls for the cancellation of November’s event because of the amount of water that would be used to clean coloured powder off participants and their clothes.
But The Color Run South Africa’s national event coordinator‚ Craig McLennan‚ told TimesLIVE: “The Color Run has received feedback from the City of Cape Town’s events office that there is no change in the status of the event approval.
“In other words‚ it is all systems go and we are looking forward to a colourful‚ healthy and happy event.”
McLennan said organisers were “acutely aware” of the drought‚ as a result of which the event would not use any municipal water. “In fact‚ The Color Run will be bringing water into the region‚ and all excess will be donated to an identified charity‚” he said.
“Our last seven events have a record of 100% dry clean-ups‚ and we expect the same for Cape Town. Should the need for water be required‚ clean-up will use only non-potable water – but it’s muscles and Hoovers as far as possible.
“Additionally‚ The Color Run has embarked on an intensive social media campaign that is educating Color Runners on exactly how to get cleaned up without using more water than they would for their daily hygiene needs.”
Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said in their application to run the November 18 event in Green Point‚ organisers had undertaken to use non-potable water for cleaning. About 13‚000 people are expected to take part.
