South Africa

More inmates sitting for matric exams: Correctional Services

04 October 2017 - 07:15 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
File photo.
School desks - File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

The number of inmates writing matric examinations this year has increased compared to the previous year‚ the department of correctional services says.

The department says a total of 211 inmates from 14 DCS schools are to sit for the final exams‚ a 63.5 percent increase from the 129 in the 2016 academic year.

“The notable increase in the number of inmates enrolling for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations year-on-year demonstrates our rehabilitation efforts through formal education so that we can increase literacy levels of inmates‚ thus giving them a second chance in life‚” Acting National Commissioner James Smalberger said in a statement.

“Patently critical‚ Correctional Services has not only increased the number of matriculants‚ but the quality of results has been increasing over the years.”

The department says it has also noted an increase in enrolments in subjects such as Mathematics‚ Accounting and Physical Science.

“Education and skills development are at the forefront of rehabilitation programmes. This is also evidenced by the 10‚526 offenders attending educational programmes in the current financial year‚” Smallberger said.

The department makes it compulsory for inmates who do not have a qualification that is equivalent to Grade 9 to complete Adult Education and Training (AET) level 1 to 4.

“This is strategically aimed at eliminating illiteracy‚ under qualifications as well as the absence of critical technical skills‚ which are a key requirement for one to either source employment or be self-employment.”

