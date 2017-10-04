The Nelson Mandela University says it will be beefing up security on its campuses following an alleged rape incident at its Second Avenue campus.

“The university‚ after having met as management and students as well‚ has taken heed of the fact that there are some serious student issues around security and has committed to immediately beef up security on campus through more visible security and patrol‚ especially in the lead up to exams‚ while we look at long-time solutions to the security issue‚” the institution’s spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said on Wednesday.

Mbabela said after discussions between students and management‚ the institution has resolved to implement the following measures:

- Heightening security by increasing the number of staff to undertake visible patrolling across all campuses‚ including all teaching venues‚ from now until the end of exams.

- Expanding its partnership with SAPS and the metro police so as to attain extra support for students in and around campuses‚ particularly on Second Avenue and in Missionvale.

- Improvement of CCTV monitoring.

- Undertake control checks at entrances‚ taxi drop-off points and bus stops.

- Undertake an audit of all the external campus lighting.

- Extending its anti-crime initiatives with the Summerstrand Community Crime Forum‚ especially towards the establishment of a safe off-campus “green route” that will be monitored and patrolled.