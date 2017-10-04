South Africa

NMU rape suspect arrested

04 October 2017 - 19:32 By Gareth Wilson
Handcuffs. File Photo.
Handcuffs. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A 29-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with Monday’s violent attack at Nelson Mandela University during which one student was raped and another stabbed‚ HeraldLIVE reported on Wednesday.

It said CCTV images of a suspect wearing a hat and orange top were shared rapidly across social media platforms following the attack.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed to HeraldLIVE on Wednesday that a suspect had been arrested at 3pm.

Naidu added the suspect was found trying to sell the stolen computer in Govan Mbeki Avenue in Central.

The stolen cellphone was also found.

On Monday‚ the students were inside the lab when they were attacked at about 7.30pm. According to police‚ the suspect gained entry through an unlocked door.

After the assault the attacker forced both women to carry stolen goods to the university’s perimeter fence bordering Kuruman Kloof Street in Summerstrand. He then climbed over the side gate and ordered them to pass the screen and monitor to him.

The man then fled with the equipment.

According to NMU‚ both students received initial medical attention‚ with counselling and other support mechanisms in place for the rape victim.

READ MORE

Shots fired during NMU protest

Shots were fired during a student protest at Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (NMMU) in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday morning. No one was injured.
News
6 hours ago

NMU beefs up security following rape incident

The Nelson Mandela University says it will be beefing up security on its campuses following an alleged rape incident at its Second Avenue campus.
News
10 hours ago

Port Elizabeth police search for suspect of university attack

Port Elizabeth police have confirmed that they are searching for a man who is believed to be connected to a brutal attack on the Nelson Mandela ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. UDF veterans give Abrahams 24 hours to freeze assets in PRASA case South Africa
  2. NMU rape suspect arrested South Africa
  3. There is no life in Marikana‚ says mother who lost her son South Africa
  4. Zimbabwe vice president accused of poisoning 'lies' Africa
  5. Vodacom announces free internet access for university students Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

On-duty cop makes public wait as she sorts out her DStv problem
The disaster plan: What will happen if Cape Town runs out of water?
X