Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has launched an “own-initiative” investigation into the refurbishment of the Umzimkhulu Memorial Hall in Umzimkhulu‚ KwaZulu-Natal.

Slain Umzimkhulu councillor Sindiso “Super” Magaqa‚ who was gunned down in July and succumbed to his injuries last month‚ had raised concerns about the project with the municipality’s executive committee‚ after the budget ballooned from R4-million to R37-million.

Announcing the probe of allegations of maladministration‚ corruption and imprudent use of public funds‚ Mkhwebane’s spokeswoman‚ Cleopatra Mosana‚ said on Wednesday that Mkhwebane had met with uMzimkhulu mayor Mphuthumi Mpabanga and municipal manager Zweliphantsi Sikhosana.

They had resolved that no more public money would be spent on the refurbishment until she concludes her investigation — expected before year-end.

There has been a spate of murders of councillors in the area‚ and Mosana said in Wednesday’s statement: “The Public Protector condemns the violence and the killing of councillors‚ which is alleged to be linked to the project and hopes that the law enforcement agencies are doing their best to ensure that the law takes its course.”