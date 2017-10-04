SAPS hit Marikana

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has brought in the SAPS from Gauteng to quell the violence plaguing Cape Town's Marikana settlement.

Eleven people were massacred in the informal settlement on Friday and 12 suspected criminals have reportedly died at the hands of vigilantes there over the past month.

In an address on Tuesday peppered with expletives, Mbalula told Marikana residents he had overhauled Phillppi East police station.

Presenting Colonel Bongani Mtakati to the crowd, he vowed to end the crimes.

"Things are going to change here. We have brought a new station commander," Mbalula said to loud applause.

The police minister vowed to "deal with crooked police officers" in the same way he was going to deal with the criminals terrorising residents.