Sixty-one Pick n Pay staff have been reinstated by the Labour Appeal Court after being fired for going on strike for an hour in 2010.

Acting Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane ordered the supermarket giant to pay the 61 retrospectively to the date of their dismissal.

She was scathing about Pick n Pay’s unfair dismissal of the staff‚ who worked at the Woodmead store in Johannesburg‚ and awarded costs in their favour.

However‚ their fight may not be over. David North‚ group executive for strategy and corporate affairs at Pick n Pay‚ told TimesLIVE: “We believe our case is a very strong one‚ and are therefore very surprised that the Labour Appeal Court has overturned the decision of the Labour Court.

“We have only just received the judgment‚ and are studying it carefully before deciding on our next move.”