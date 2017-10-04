Shots fired during NMU protest

A section close to the south campus boom gate was cordoned off with police tape after the shooting.

Further details about the shooting are still unclear.

A vehicle identified in the shooting has been chased down on Settlers Way near the Campanile. The suspects were arrested.

Not long after the shooting‚ students ended the protest pending more information from management.

Earlier on Wednesday‚ NMU said that operations at the university had not fully resumed due to ongoing student unhappiness.

- HeraldLIVE