Tears as spanner attack accused granted bail unopposed
Supporters of the woman who was allegedly assaulted by her partner with a spanner left the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court in tears as the accused Khombela “Dj Khomza” Nthleko was granted R2‚000 bail.
Nthleko appeared in court on Wednesday and motivated for a reduced bail amount after the state chose not to oppose his application.
The prosecution suggested R5‚000 bail.
Five women who were wearing all black clothes told TimesLIVE that Nthleko did not deserve to be granted bail.
During the court session‚ the supporters were murmuring with dissatisfaction and disagreed with some of the information that was presented on Nthleko’s affidavit.
In his affidavit‚ Nthleko submitted that he is a sole provider for his family.
Nhleko submitted that he only earns R6‚000 a month from two deejaying gigs a month.
He said he could not afford the R5‚000 bail amount suggested by the prosecution and offered to pay R2‚000 instead.
The court accepted this submission.
Nthleko said he intended to abide by the law and not pose a threat to anyone involved in the case.
The state prosecutor did not oppose the bail application.
The investigating officer brought it to the court’s attention that he intended to oppose the bail but was persuaded by the complainant‚ Thandeka Ndlovu‚ not to deny bail.
This was in consideration of the accused being a breadwinner and the fact that his further detainment would result in a financial struggle for his family.
Ndlovu is friends with the victim‚ Siphosethu Thuli Nkosi‚ and was also allegedly assaulted on the night of the incident.
Nthleko was released on the condition that he does not contact either woman.
Nthleko is also required to report to the Tembisa police station twice a week and remain a resident of Tembisa until the case is concluded.
Outside the court‚ one of the supporters with tears in her eyes said that she would not attend the next appearance as she was disappointed with the outcome.
A woman who identified herself as Nkosi's cousin said Nthleko does not deserve bail.
"I am angry‚ why is he getting bail? He doesn't deserve it [bail]. I can't believe she [Nkosi] agreed to this. What support is he talking about? He does not even take care of his children. And he lied to the court saying that he only gets two gigs a month. This man has over four gigs a month‚" the woman said.
Wearing a black dress with black sun glasses and a colourful neckpiece‚ Nkosi was present in court but did not sit on the same bench as her supporters.
Nthleko is facing charges of attempted murder‚ malicious damage to property and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
A video of the attack was posted on Facebook in September. The video and pictures of a bloody Nkosi were widely shared‚ resulting in mass outrage and a call for action from the police.
The case will resume on November 7 for trial.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE