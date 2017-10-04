Tears as spanner attack accused granted bail unopposed

Supporters of the woman who was allegedly assaulted by her partner with a spanner left the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court in tears as the accused Khombela “Dj Khomza” Nthleko was granted R2‚000 bail.

Nthleko appeared in court on Wednesday and motivated for a reduced bail amount after the state chose not to oppose his application.

The prosecution suggested R5‚000 bail.

Five women who were wearing all black clothes told TimesLIVE that Nthleko did not deserve to be granted bail.