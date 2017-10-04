Sitting in front of a white tiny coffin carrying the body of four-year-old Shaynice Talla‚ Shaamila Khan did her best to hold back the tears as mourners spoke fondly of her niece.

Khan lived with the deceased her entire life and she adored the child‚ hence it was not surprising to see her eventually break down during Wednesday's funeral proceedings.

The moment occurred when a gospel song titled Lion of Judah by Lebo Sekgobela was played at Christ Church in Eldorado Park‚ Johannesburg. The aunt and the rest of the family who had gathered at the fully packed hall cried uncontrollably.

"It's like we felt her presence when that song came in. Shaynice was a busy child and we all loved her. That song reminds us of her. I will never hear that song the same way because now it reminds me of the pain we are going through as a family‚" said Khan after the funeral.