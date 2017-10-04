Tears roll for Eldorado Park child
Sitting in front of a white tiny coffin carrying the body of four-year-old Shaynice Talla‚ Shaamila Khan did her best to hold back the tears as mourners spoke fondly of her niece.
Khan lived with the deceased her entire life and she adored the child‚ hence it was not surprising to see her eventually break down during Wednesday's funeral proceedings.
The moment occurred when a gospel song titled Lion of Judah by Lebo Sekgobela was played at Christ Church in Eldorado Park‚ Johannesburg. The aunt and the rest of the family who had gathered at the fully packed hall cried uncontrollably.
"It's like we felt her presence when that song came in. Shaynice was a busy child and we all loved her. That song reminds us of her. I will never hear that song the same way because now it reminds me of the pain we are going through as a family‚" said Khan after the funeral.
Talla's body was found ditched in a drain hole in a koppie in Eldorado Park Extension 2 on September 27 after she had been reported missing.
A large number of Eldorado Park residents‚ wearing green ribbons‚ attended her funeral. Several cars around the area were sporting a picture of Talla on their back windscreen.
The community is visibly angered by the recent killing and numerous speakers called on residents to unite against social ills that pose danger for local children.
"When an innocent life of a little girl is taken in this manner we need to ask ourselves what is wrong with our community. There is a sickness in our community and we have accommodated it for far too long‚" said Johannesburg MMC for Health and Social Development Dr Mpho Phalatse.
"Its time for all of us to regroup and take a stand against social ills. It can't be business as usual. Things need to change in Eldorado Park‚" she said.
Phalatse added that the city will soon introduce programs meant to improve conditions in Eldorado Park. Some of the challenges faced by this community include substance abuse‚ crime and unemployment.
President Jacob Zuma visited the area in 2013 to launch a massive drive against drugs. Members of the tactical response team were deployed in the area to clean out drug dealers and users. Eldorado Local Drug Action Committee chairperson Cheryl Pillay said much has not changed in the area despite government's interventions.
Pillay said the community has partly failed Talla's family.
"Lots of improvement has been made since 2013 but when we have incidents like this we must ask ourselves: Have we done enough? Have we failed another child? When is it going to stop? As community leaders we must go back to the drawing board and look at what we can do to make this area a safe environment for our children‚" said Pillay.
Talla was buried at the Klipspuit Cemetery.
