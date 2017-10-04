“I went outside telling myself that I would look for him. Then I heard more gunshots and ran inside the house again. But fearing for my son’s safety‚ I decided to be brave and went outside again. I saw a crowd of people running down the road‚” said Jokazi.

A few minutes later a woman from Emaweleni came to Jokazi’s house calling her name. Jokazi said the woman was hysterical‚ telling Jokazi that there had been shooting in her tavern and people were dead. “She asked me where my son was. I told her he had left for her place. I left her inside my house and I ran to the tavern‚” said Jokazi.

When she got there‚ a crowd of people were standing outside. She ran past them into the shebeen. She stood by the door and to her right in the corner lay her son‚ face down in blood. On top of him was one of his friends. Both of them had been shot‚ both of them were dead.

“I froze. On my left more bodies were scattered‚ some on chairs. I looked at my son‚ and I heard someone saying I should get closer and see if he was breathing. I did not move because I knew that he was gone‚” said Jokazi.

She went home and phoned her daughter who went to see her brother’s body and then ran to the police station.