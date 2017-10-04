Ten years since 31‚000 km2 of the heavily polluted Mpumalanga Highveld was declared a priority area in terms of the Air Quality Act‚ air quality in the area remained poor.

This is according to a report by the Centre for Environmental Rights (CER) in collaboration with Groundwork and the Highveld Environmental Justice Network‚ published this week.

In 2007‚ the then Minister of Environmental Affairs and Tourism Marthinus van Schalkwyk declared the Mpumalanga Highveld‚ then home to about 3.6 million people‚ a “priority area” in terms of the Air Quality Act.

The minister declared the Highveld Priority Area (HPA) because‚ as the department said at the time‚ “people living and working in these areas do not enjoy air quality that is not harmful to their health and well-being”‚ as required by section 24 of the constitution.

The CER said its conclusions were that‚ a decade after the HPA’s declaration‚ air quality in the area remained poor and non-compliant with health-based national ambient air quality standards.

Major towns like eMalahleni‚ Middelburg‚ Secunda‚ Standerton‚ Edenvale‚ Boksburg and Benoni are well-known for their poor air quality.