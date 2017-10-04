Travel companies give safety tips after robbery of 36 Dutch tourists

One of the 36 Dutch tourists who were robbed last weekend said he will only return to South Africa if his transport is driving in a convoy with "two tanks in the front and the back".

Patrick Bakker made the remarks last week on the Dutch talk show Pauw.

The Megabus the tourists were travelling in was stopped last Sunday around 11pm by a vehicle with police markings. They were driving from O.R. Tambo International Airport to their accommodation in Fourways‚ Johannesburg. One man was dressed in a police uniform‚ the other five in civilian clothing. They boarded the bus and robbed the tourists.

Mega Coach Gauteng regional manager Koos Nel said the company is considering getting extra security for late-night trips. This would entail an extra person that hangs back from the tour group at the airport and follows the bus in a separate vehicle to ensure it is not tailed.