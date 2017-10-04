Police say they will investigate the conduct of a police officer who was allegedly so busy sorting out her DStv account‚ she ignored members of the public in a police station.

Police released a statement on Wednesday following queries about a video clip of the incident that has gone viral on social media.

“The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Police in Gauteng‚ Major-General [Nombhuruza] Napo has noted with concern a video clip that has gone viral‚ depicting a member of the South African Police Service prioritising personal needs over the needs of a member of the public‚” the statement said.

"Such conduct by any member of the SAPS is unbecoming and can never be condoned‚ as ours is first and foremost‚ to serve and to protect‚” Napo said in the statement.

Napo sanctioned an internal investigation into the matter.