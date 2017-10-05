A Durban woman clutched her son while a gang of hijackers loosed off a flurry of gunshots through her windscreen‚ one of the bullets wounding the 9-year-old boy.

The incident took place in Overport on Wednesday night.

The shooting‚ which left the boy and an adult male relative injured‚ saw the hijackers flee to Inanda with police officers following the tracking signal close on their heels. Officers in pursuit found the men stripping the car and a firefight ensued‚ leaving two of the suspected hijackers dead.

A third man‚ wounded in the exchange‚ was arrested later in hospital.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said that the family had been sitting in their car in Harbottle Road when they were approached by two men‚ one of whom was brandishing a gun.

“The suspects shot at them before robbing them of their vehicle. The two injured victims were transported to hospital for medical treatment‚” she said. “The Inanda Cluster Trio Task Team spotted the car in Inanda and the suspects started to fire shots at the police officers. The police returned fire fatally wounding two suspects."

Police officers recovered a single gun‚ a pistol‚ with three rounds of ammunition.