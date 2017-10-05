South Africa

9-year-old boy wounded in Durban hijacking

05 October 2017 - 14:16 By Jeff Wicks
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

A Durban woman clutched her son while a gang of hijackers loosed off a flurry of gunshots through her windscreen‚ one of the bullets wounding the 9-year-old boy.

The incident took place in Overport on Wednesday night.

The shooting‚ which left the boy and an adult male relative injured‚ saw the hijackers flee to Inanda with police officers following the tracking signal close on their heels. Officers in pursuit found the men stripping the car and a firefight ensued‚ leaving two of the suspected hijackers dead.

A third man‚ wounded in the exchange‚ was arrested later in hospital.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said that the family had been sitting in their car in Harbottle Road when they were approached by two men‚ one of whom was brandishing a gun.

“The suspects shot at them before robbing them of their vehicle. The two injured victims were transported to hospital for medical treatment‚” she said. “The Inanda Cluster Trio Task Team spotted the car in Inanda and the suspects started to fire shots at the police officers. The police returned fire fatally wounding two suspects."

Police officers recovered a single gun‚ a pistol‚ with three rounds of ammunition.

READ MORE

Brazen hijackers steal marked traffic cop car from officer

Brazen hijackers are on the run after stealing a marked traffic police car outside the home of a traffic officer in Limpopo.
News
3 hours ago

WATCH | Armed hijackers drag woman from car at security boom

Police are still looking for four occupants of a grey Audi after they hijacked a woman at the entrance of her gated community in Bedfordview on ...
News
3 days ago

Last night I almost died – Tresor 'survives' attempted hijacking

Award-winning musician Tresor is shaken, but grateful to be alive after being held up at gunpoint during an attempted hijacking in Johannesburg on ...
TshisaLIVE
8 days ago

Most read

  1. 'On the road' fee shrouded in vagueness Consumer Live
  2. Old and connected: how SA's elderly embrace a digital world Sci-Tech
  3. Prostitution: Criminalise‚ decriminalise or regulate? South Africa
  4. Joburg residents warned of possible severe thunderstorms South Africa
  5. Vodacom announces free internet access for university students Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

DA marches to Gupta compound
On-duty cop makes public wait as she sorts out her DStv problem
X