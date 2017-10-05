South Africa

Acting CEO admits SABC funding model is not working

05 October 2017 - 13:07 By Nico Gous
Acting SABC CEO Nomsa Philiso said the broadcaster is reviewing the current funding model‚ which is heavily reliant on advertising. File photo.
Image: Robbie Tshabalala

Acting SABC CEO Nomsa Philiso has admitted that the funding model of the public broadcaster is not working.

"The truth of the matter is that the advertising model is not just affecting the SABC. The pie is shrinking for other entities as well‚" Philiso said.

She said the broadcaster is reviewing the current funding model‚ which is heavily reliant on advertising.

 

