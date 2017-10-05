Acting CEO admits SABC funding model is not working
Acting SABC CEO Nomsa Philiso has admitted that the funding model of the public broadcaster is not working.
"The truth of the matter is that the advertising model is not just affecting the SABC. The pie is shrinking for other entities as well‚" Philiso said.
She said the broadcaster is reviewing the current funding model‚ which is heavily reliant on advertising.
She was speaking on Thursday at a press conference alongside Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo in Hyde Park‚ Johannesburg.
"We are looking at other models‚ which relates more to how we exploit our content and how we play in the digital space."
Dlodlo slammed the media "narrative" that the public broadcaster's interim board had implied the SABC is "inherently reckless and susceptible to corruption".
"There has not been recklessness. There has been no corruption‚" she said.
She defended President Jacob Zuma‚ who has missed the deadline for the appointment of a permanent SABC board. Dlodlo said she was unhappy with the candidates for the chief operating officer (COO) position.
"The incumbents did not have the level of experience that made one comfortable. They were good candidates‚ but they did not meet my expectations as the person that is ultimately responsible for the functioning of the SABC."
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE