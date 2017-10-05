She was speaking on Thursday at a press conference alongside Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo in Hyde Park‚ Johannesburg.

"We are looking at other models‚ which relates more to how we exploit our content and how we play in the digital space."

Dlodlo slammed the media "narrative" that the public broadcaster's interim board had implied the SABC is "inherently reckless and susceptible to corruption".

"There has not been recklessness. There has been no corruption‚" she said.

She defended President Jacob Zuma‚ who has missed the deadline for the appointment of a permanent SABC board. Dlodlo said she was unhappy with the candidates for the chief operating officer (COO) position.

"The incumbents did not have the level of experience that made one comfortable. They were good candidates‚ but they did not meet my expectations as the person that is ultimately responsible for the functioning of the SABC."