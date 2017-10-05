Aunt breaks down at funeral of 4-year-old niece
Innocent life snuffed out Little Shaynice's body was found in a drain in Eldorado Park
Sitting in front of a tiny white coffin carrying the body of four-year-old Shaynice Talla, Shaamila Khan tried to hold back her tears as mourners spoke fondly of her niece.
But she broke down during the funeral on Wednesday when the gospel song Lion of Judah by Lebo Sekgobela was played at Church of Christ in Eldorado Park.
"It's like we felt her presence when that song came on. Shaynice was a busy child and we all loved her. That song reminds us of her. I will never hear that song the same way because it reminds me of the pain we are going through as a family," said Khan after the funeral. Shaynice lived with Khan and she adored the child.
Shaynice's body was found in a drain in Eldorado Park Extension 2 on September 27.
A large number of Eldorado Park residents, wearing green ribbons, attended her funeral.
"When the innocent life of a little girl is taken in this manner we need to ask ourselves what is wrong with our community. There is a sickness in our community and we have accommodated it for far too long," said City of Johannesburg MMC for health and social development Mpho Phalatse.
"It is time for us to regroup and take a stand against social ills. It can't be business as usual. Things need to change in Eldorado Park."
President Jacob Zuma visited the area in 2013 to launch a campaign against drugs.
Eldorado Local Drug Action Committee chairman Cheryl Pillay said: "Lots of improvements have been made since 2013 but when we have incidents like this we must ask ourselves if we have done enough. Have we failed another child? When is it going to stop?
"As community leaders we must go back to the drawing board and look at what we can do to make this area a safe environment for our children," said Pillay.
Shaynice was buried at the Klipspruit Cemetery.
