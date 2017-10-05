South Africa

Bird flu hits Johannesburg

05 October 2017 - 08:28 By Penwell Dlamini
A flock of flamingos at the Pretoria Zoo. City Parks spokesperson Jenny Moodley said bird flu had been found in Joburg Zoo‚ Westdene Dam‚ Emmarentia Dam and Zoo Lake. File photo.
Image: Simon Mathebula

Bird flu has been confirmed by City Parks in certain parts of Johannesburg.

City Parks spokesperson Jenny Moodley said bird flu had been found in Joburg Zoo‚ Westdene Dam‚ Emmarentia Dam and Zoo Lake.

“This is a global problem. It is not just Johannesburg that has been hit by the disease. We have already collected 581 carcasses from these places. This strain that we are dealing with is not known to affect humans but we have taken precautionary measures to ensure safety of people working and visiting the areas‚” she said.

Vehicles entering or leaving the sites are sprayed and there is communication for people not to come in contact with the birds or try to feed them.

