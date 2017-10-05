Intermittent water supply‚ followed by having to collect water in buckets under the supervision of soldiers: this is Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille’s vision of the near future if the city’s dams run dry.

After meeting Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane‚ De Lille outlined the council ’s disaster plan on Wednesday.

She begged Capetonians to save more water‚ warning that day zero — when dams are no longer usable — would arrive in March.

She said it was vital to plan for the worst case scenario‚ saying the city council had activated the first of three Disastermanagement phases.