South Africa

Eskom seeking to recover funds unlawfully paid to McKinsey, Trillian

05 October 2017 - 19:01 By Timeslive
Image: MARK WESSELS

Electricity parastatal Eskom has taken action to recover R1-billion and R564-million respectively from McKinsey and Trillian which it says appears to have been unlawfully paid to the two companies in 2016 and 2017.

Eskom said on Thursday night that the interim findings from its investigations into the circumstances surrounding payments made to both the companies‚ pointed to certain decisions by Eskom‚ and resultant payments‚ as being unlawful‚

“Eskom is obliged‚ pursuant to its statutory and common law duties‚ including the PFMA (Public Finance Management Act) and the Companies Act‚ to seek to set aside these unlawful decisions and to have all the money unlawfully paid out returned. Accordingly‚ Eskom wrote to each explaining the action it would take and requesting their cooperation in the matter.

“Being such a critical entity‚ which is inextricably tied to the nation’s economy‚ it is in the public interest to do everything we can as Eskom to claw back all the fees which were unlawfully paid‚ while expediting the disciplinary processes currently underway‚” the electricity provider said.

