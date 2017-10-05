He said residents should be better prepared for storms‚ since they have received an alert from the South African Weather Services of possible severe thunderstorms‚ with heavy downpours and gusty winds throughout the city on Thursday.

"The City of Johannesburg Disaster Management together with the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services officials are on high alert and are monitoring all our low lying bridges. We are also monitoring 189 informal settlements throughout the city.

"We know that when we have wet weather conditions like this‚ they are the hardest hit. The disaster management centre is fully operational and monitoring teams have been dispatched to all 7 regions of the city to make sure that we can respond to any emergency which might occur as quickly as possible‚" Mulaudzi said.

- SowetanLIVE