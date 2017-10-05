Human rights organisation Sonke Gender Justice Network has lashed out at Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini for criticising the abolition of corporal punishment‚ which he believes has resulted in a lack of discipline in schools.

In a statement‚ the non-profit organisation - which works for just‚ equitable and healthy relationships between men‚ women and young people - has called on the Zulu monarch to apologise for his comments.

Addressing principals as the patron of education in KwaZulu-Natal in Empangeni on Tuesday‚ Zwelithini said the fear of being disciplined through corporal punishment encouraged pupils to perform well.

Criticising the abolition of corporal punishment‚ he said: “These laws do affect us negatively because children have to be corrected. Who here can say they were never corrected?”