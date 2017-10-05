The theft of manhole covers‚ fire hydrants and water metres costs the City of Cape Town millions of rands every year.

The city's Wayne Dyason said officers pulled over a suspicious-looking vehicle travelling in the direction of a scrap dealer.

"Beneath the pile of scrap‚ which appeared to be legal‚ the officers found about 500 pieces of shattered drain covers belonging to the City‚'' Dyason said.

"The theft of non-ferrous metals continues to have a debilitating effect on the City's operations and over the past two years more than R40-million has been lost due to the theft of manhole covers‚ fire hydrants and water meters.''