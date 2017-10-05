Prostitution: Criminalise‚ decriminalise or regulate?

"I was harassed by two police officers in Joburg. I think it was around 2015. They searched my bag and found condoms. I would not tell them that I was a sex worker so they used the condoms as evidence. They beat me up‚ threatened me and they forced sex with me. It was traumatising. I am a mother of one kid I left at home. They both raped me and when I went to report it at Johannesburg central police station I was kicked out and laughed at‚" said the woman‚ who was not named to protect her dignity. She said that just as much as she is an immigrant‚ she is a mother and a human being that deserves to be treated equally.

"I'm an immigration sex worker so I am most vulnerable. Police rape us and they steal our money. I was never taken to school in order to be able to take of myself. They (the police) do it all the time. I have a five-year-old son and with this job I survive. I am able to look after him and take care of myself too. I can't even try to go to school because of my documentation challenges. [Prostitution] has to be decriminalised. We have to be given a chance to do this freely‚" she said.