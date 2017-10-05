Student activist Mcebo Dlamini has accused prosecutors of failing to produce evidence against him.

Dlamini appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday‚ accompanied by his mother and a few students from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Prosecutor Steven Rubin asked Magistrate Andre Petersen to postpone the matter to November 22 for the state to provide certain aspects of video evidence.

He said both parties had agreed to postpone the matter prior to the court proceedings.

Dlamini's attorney‚ Nelson Mathibe of Nkome Attorneys‚ suggested that they could apply for the matter to be withdrawn but would only do so if Dlamini ordered them to do so.

"What is outstanding is the video evidence that they keep talking about [and] I am told that there's many video footages that prove what our client has committed. We have requested a lengthy postponement so that we can consult the client based on the disclosure that we have been furnished with‚" Mathibe said.

On September 7‚ Rubin asked the court for a postponement for state closure.