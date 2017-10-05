A warning for heavy rain leading to localised flooding‚ expected over southern and western parts as well as the northern interior of KwaZulu-Natal‚ was also issued for today.

Snow Report SA‏ meanwhile reported snow fell this morning in the Eastern Cape and KZN Drakensberg.

Motorists were cautioned by the SA Weather Service to exercise caution on the roads. It advised that 20cm of water can sweep a person away‚ half a metre of water can float a car and motorists should never drive around barricades.