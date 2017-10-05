Storm warning alert for Gauteng
The SA Weather Service has issued a watch for severe storms with heavy downpours and gusting winds in Gauteng up to 10pm tonight.
The service said a band of storms with rain was currently affecting the province‚ with more storms moving in from the North West.
Cloud band with associated rain, showers + thundershowers moving Ewards tom with significant drop in day temps over central + E parts of SA. pic.twitter.com/brWOeQv3op— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 4, 2017
A warning for heavy rain leading to localised flooding‚ expected over southern and western parts as well as the northern interior of KwaZulu-Natal‚ was also issued for today.
Snow Report SA meanwhile reported snow fell this morning in the Eastern Cape and KZN Drakensberg.
Motorists were cautioned by the SA Weather Service to exercise caution on the roads. It advised that 20cm of water can sweep a person away‚ half a metre of water can float a car and motorists should never drive around barricades.
