South Africa

Uber suspends driver’s access to app following kidnapping claim

05 October 2017 - 20:01 By Timeslive
An Uber car is seen parked with the driver's lunch left on the dashboard. File Photo
Image: LUCY NICHOLSON

An Uber driver who allegedly kidnapped another motorist after a minor accident on Monday has had his access to the Uber app removed pending an investigation‚ the company said on Thursday.

Following a bumper bashing incident involving an Uber vehicle and another vehicle‚ the Uber partner-driver allegedly intimidated the other driver to climb into his brother’s vehicle.

The men demanded R2‚000 from the motorist to fix the damage to the Uber driver’s car. This amount was later reduced to R1‚000.

Uber noted the incident on Thursday‚ but said the driver-partner registered to use the Uber app was not on a trip at the time of the incident.

"There is no excuse for the acts described‚ the driver’s access to our app has been removed pending a full investigation. We stand ready to assist law enforcement officials in their investigation‚” Samantha Allenberg‚ Uber Communications Manager‚ said in a statement.

She said Uber's incident report team had reached out to the person who reported this incident and it was setting up a meeting with the local general manager to speak to him directly.

