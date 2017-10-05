South Africa

'Waste of money': SA fires shots at Zuma's R1.8m monument

05 October 2017 - 12:30 By Timeslive
The President Jacob Zuma Site of Arrest, which forms part of the Liberation Heritage Route of the Bokone Bophirima Province.
Image: Tiro Ramatlhatse

The new President Jacob Zuma Site of Arrest statue is a waste of money.

That was the reaction of many TimesLIVE readers when asked what they thought of the new monument unveiled in Groot Marico in the North West on Wednesday?

The R1.8-million monument was erected in the area where Zuma was arrested and forms part of the Liberation Heritage Route, where activists crossed as they went into exile to continue the struggle against apartheid and colonialism.

While some residents supported the statue, other residents of the small town believed the money could have been used to develop the area.

Many TimesLIVE readers agreed (make sure to scroll down to the GIFs):

Others supported the monument:

And then there were the GIFs 

Kamogelo Mancoe via Facebook

Indlela Yethu via Facebook

Orlando Cliff Mphafudi via Facebook

Mpanna Tungoa Wa Mmako via Facebook

Giselle Arran via Facebook

Patrick Mokone via Facebook

Runjay Totaram via Facebook

Wynand De Beer via Facebook

