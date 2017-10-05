'Waste of money': SA fires shots at Zuma's R1.8m monument

The new President Jacob Zuma Site of Arrest statue is a waste of money.

That was the reaction of many TimesLIVE readers when asked what they thought of the new monument unveiled in Groot Marico in the North West on Wednesday?

The R1.8-million monument was erected in the area where Zuma was arrested and forms part of the Liberation Heritage Route, where activists crossed as they went into exile to continue the struggle against apartheid and colonialism.

While some residents supported the statue, other residents of the small town believed the money could have been used to develop the area.

Many TimesLIVE readers agreed (make sure to scroll down to the GIFs):