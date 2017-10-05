The Democratic Alliance marched to the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg to protest against state capture and corruption on Thursday.

“We are saying that while many South Africans fought for a free and democratic South Africa‚ our progress has been stalled over the past decade as our country has been captured by a small group of connected cronies who continuously raid public money to make themselves rich,” Maimane’s spokesperson Portia Adams said on Thursday.

Last week‚ union federation Cosatu held marches around the country over state capture and called for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

And in April tens of thousands of people across the country protested against Zuma.

One protest that took place outside the Gupta family compound degenerated into fisticuffs when Black First Land First members arrived.

The Gupta family‚ business friends of Zuma's‚ have been accused of using their influence to secure lucrative state contracts for their companies.