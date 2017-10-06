‘Accelerated’ school infrastructure programme hardly moves

Despite the 306 schools the department did manage to provide with electricity between 2011 and the 2015/16 financial year‚ it still recorded a backlog of 841 schools.

The picture does not improve much with basic services of sanitation and water. Of the 280 schools it planned to provide with water under Asidi it only managed to provide the service to 10. Of the 265 schools that were planned to receive sanitation services‚ only nine did.

The department also planned to build 59 new schools as part of Asidi‚ but only managed to build 16 in the past financial year.

Adding to its concern‚ the FFC noted the “imbalance between the targets achieved (0%-27%) and the budget spent (60%)”.

“Government is therefore not getting value for money from the resources spent on the Asidi programme‚” the FFC warned.

Acting chief director for infrastructure in the DBE‚ Solly Mafoko‚ laid some of the blame at Eskom’s door. “The 0% [for electrification] is because Eskom submitted the certificates of completion after the end of the financial year. So‚ the number [of schools] that was done in 2016 could not be put in the annual report. We will account for that in this financial year. We can only report on a project that is completed and once we get a completion certificate from the implementing agents‚” Mafoko told GroundUp.