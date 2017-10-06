Five members of the same family were gunned down on Thursday night in Mariannhill‚ the second mass shooting in KwaZulu-Natal this week.

The murders are now being investigated by the Provincial Organised Crime Task Team.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the attack played out at the family’s home in the Nteke area‚ west of Durban.

“The family was accosted by unknown gunmen who fired multiple shots at them. Four people died at the scene and the fifth victim had been dead on arrival at a local hospital‚” she said.