Bird flu locks down Jozi's beauty spots

06 October 2017 - 05:45 By Timeslive
Zoo Lake in Johannesburg.
Zoo Lake in Johannesburg.
Image: MOELETSI MABE

City Parks has confirmed the disease was detected in parts of Johannesburg, including Johannesburg Zoo, Westdene Dam, Emmarentia Dam and Zoo Lake.

The disease is not transmittible to human beings.

"This is a global problem. It is not just Johannesburg that has been hit by the disease. We have already collected 581 carcasses from these places.

"This strain that we are dealing with is not known to affect humans, but we have taken measures to ensure safety of people working in and visiting these areas," said City Parks spokesman Jenny Moodley.

Vehicles entering or leaving the sites are sprayed and there is a request for people not to come into contact with or try to feed the birds, Moodley said.

The seasonal migration of free-roaming birds has aided in the spread of the H5N8.

Residents have been urged to ensure that all poultry produce is cooked properly.

Residents with poultry have been warned to keep it in enclosures to ensure it does not encounter the infected carcasses of wild birds. 

