Yet another member of the crime-fighting Hawks has been arrested for fraud.

Captain Stefanus Nicolaas van Rooi‚ 50‚ was arrested by his colleagues on Thursday‚ and appeared in the Springbok Magistrate’s Court in the Northern Cape on charges of fraud and money laundering.

The commander of a Hawks Serious Anti-Corruption unit in Mpumalanga was arrested on Monday after a probe into the alleged theft of R439,900 that was meant to be in safekeeping.

The acting national head of the Hawks‚ Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata‚ was alarmed by the latest fraud bust‚ according to a statement issued by Hawks spokesperson Captain Anelisa Feni.

“Captain van Rooi‚ working for the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Unit in Springbok‚ was due to travel to Prieska to attend a court proceedings as a state witness in May this year‚” said Feni.

“It is alleged that he never undertook the trip‚ however‚ a week later an alleged fraudulent claim was submitted and paid to his bank account. Captain van Rooi was released on R1,500 bail and he is expected to appear again at the Springbok Regional Court 18 October 2017.”

Meanwhile Lungisa Nompandana‚ 40‚ a former South African Police Service administrative clerk‚ appeared in court on Thursday in connection with vehicle theft.

“It is alleged that between 2015 and 2016‚ while Nompandana was stationed at Mount Road police station‚ he sold a car twice under the false pretence that the car belonged to him‚” said Feni.

“Nompandana allegedly sold it for R20,000 during July 2017 to a member of the public. The buyer gave him a deposit of R11,000. During 2016 he then apparently borrowed the vehicle and sold it to another buyer for R13,000.”

Nompandana was released on R1,000 bail and is due back in court on October 18.