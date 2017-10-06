Horror video exposes fear and loathing in Cape Town gangland

A woman kneels next to a half-naked man lying by a roadside as his wounds ooze blood. After saying a quick prayer she disappears into the crowd of onlookers‚ then someone hurls a lump of concrete at his head.

“Gaan haal ’n gun!’’ (Get a gun!) someone yells as he struggles to breathe.

Other than the prayer offered by the unknown woman‚ no one attempts to help. And no one tries to shield three little boys from the act of violence.

Footage of the crime in Manenberg is circulating on social media. The face of the man who shattered the concrete on the injured man’s head cannot be seen.

“It’s strategic I think‚’’ said Roegshanda Pascoe‚ chairman of the Western Cape Safety Forum. “This video is an attempt to send out a message from one gang to another.

“My concern is that gangsters are killing other gangsters in public to prove a point. They don’t shoot any more. They beat them to death. It is a public display of power‚ of dominance.’’