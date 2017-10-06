Hundreds in Joburg moved from slum to squalor

Hundreds of people the City of Johannesburg forcibly moved from hijacked buildings are, until better affordable housing is completed, now living in even worse conditions.

The Times visited the land near Wembley Stadium in Turffontein, Johannesburg, where about 600 people are mostly living in disintegrating tents.

Last week the council gave Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba the go-ahead to take over hijacked buildings and convert them to low-cost housing units.

He visited one of the buildings on Wednesday but, when asked where its residents would be moved to, Mashaba was vague.

Those evicted from hijacked buildings in the Joburg CBD say the tents they now live in are unsafe and unhygienic.

One of the tent dwellers, Wendy Ndaba, was moved from the Cape York building which caught fire on July 5. Others were evicted from the Shongai and Fattis Mansions buildings.