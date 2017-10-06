It's dry because you can't drink there - Cape Town festival kicks the habit

The festival was started in 2009 to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Mitchells Plain‚ which is home to about 700‚000 people. President Jacob Zuma and Western Cape Premier Helen Zille were among the dignitaries who attended the inaugural event.

In 2011‚ when Zuma and his bodyguards made another appearance‚ he had the crowd in stitches with his dance moves and his Afrikaans.

“This was way back in 1963. We got arrested by the apartheid regime for fighting for freedom. We were in detention in Pretoria and‚ of course‚ I got beaten up‚ very thoroughly‚ for not knowing Afrikaans‚” the president said.

“The warders came to the door and asked me a question that I didn’t understand. The question was: ‘K****r‚ waar is jou kaartjie?’ And I thought Afrikaners were not very clever. How could they say — when I was wearing a silver-grey trousers — I’m wearing khaki?”

Brown said the festival is changing perceptions of the country’s third biggest township.

“This is evident in the growing number of foreign tourists visiting the festival on an annual basis‚” said Brown.