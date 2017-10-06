Jason Rohde returns to hotel room where wife was found dead

Murder accused property mogul Jason Rohde will return to the scene where his wife took her last breath over a year ago.

Rohde’s trial in the High Court in Cape Town will begin on Monday with an inspection of the wine estate hotel room where his wife Susan's body was found.

The former Lew Geffen/Sotheby’s International Realty CEO is charged with murdering his wife and obstructing the administration of justice for allegedly making her death look like a suicide.

Susan's body was found in the bathroom of the couple’s room at Spier‚ near Stellenbosch‚ in July 2016. Rohde’s high-profile trial has attracted considerable public interest‚ much like the trial of Henri van Breda‚ who is accused of killing his father‚ mother and brother with an axe at the De Zalze Winelands Golf Estate in Stellenbosch.