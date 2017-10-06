South Africa

JMPD cop fighting for his life after taxi slams into him at busy intersection

06 October 2017 - 10:12 By Alex Patrick
A JMPD officer has been flown to hospital in critical condition after a taxi slammed into him on Friday morning.
A JMPD officer has been flown to hospital in critical condition after a taxi slammed into him on Friday morning.
Image: Emer-G-Med

A metro police officer is fighting for his life after being hit by a taxi on a busy Johannesburg intersection on Friday morning.

Emer-G-Med operations manager Jurgen Kotze said the officer was on his motorbike at the corner of K101 (Old Pretoria Road) and Allandale Road in Midrand when the taxi slammed into him.

Jurgen said the officer was flown to a nearby hospital in a critical condition.

The taxi driver has since been arrested.

This came an hour after another taxi crashed on the R55 and Allandale Road at 8am. Kotze said multiple patients were injured in that crash.

READ MORE:

Woman faces part amputation after trying to separate two hyenas

What started out as a fairly routine rescue for Johannesburg paramedics took an unusual turn after a helicopter meant for a truck crash victim had to ...
News
3 days ago

Seven dead in Midlands crash

Seven people were killed and a 9-year-old girl was critically injured when a car collided with a timber truck on the R617 near Underberg in the KZN ...
News
3 days ago

IN PICTURES | Horror N1 Joburg crash leaves 6 dead‚ commuters stranded

A seven-month-old baby girl miraculously survived a horrific highway crash in Johannesburg which claimed the lives of five adults and a child on ...
News
7 days ago

One person killed in helicopter crash outside Cape Town

A helicopter crashed near a high school in Somerset West approximately 50km from Cape Town just after noon on Thursday.
News
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Jason Rohde returns to hotel room where wife was found dead South Africa
  2. WATCH | Wakey, wakey! On-duty cop found dozing South Africa
  3. Second arrest over Camps Bay shooting South Africa
  4. WATCH | Saudi king gets stuck when his golden escalator breaks down Business
  5. Vodacom announces free internet access for university students Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Wakey, wakey! On-duty officer found dozing
'We don’t know who is killing us': Marikana residents live in fear
X