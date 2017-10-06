JMPD cop fighting for his life after taxi slams into him at busy intersection

A metro police officer is fighting for his life after being hit by a taxi on a busy Johannesburg intersection on Friday morning.

Emer-G-Med operations manager Jurgen Kotze said the officer was on his motorbike at the corner of K101 (Old Pretoria Road) and Allandale Road in Midrand when the taxi slammed into him.

Jurgen said the officer was flown to a nearby hospital in a critical condition.

The taxi driver has since been arrested.