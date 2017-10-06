The elections at all four campuses - Buffalo City‚ Mthatha‚ Butterworth and Queenstown - were held on Thursday.

In Mthatha‚ Sasco defeated another ANC-aligned organisation‚ the ANC Youth League. The two organisations have been at loggerheads over the control of the campus.

In the 2016/2017 elections‚ Sasco won but the youth league went into a coalition with the opposition‚ Pan Africanist Student Movement of Azania (Pasma)‚ to gain control of the campus.

Mthatha campus Sasco secretary Luvo Kasa said it was not easy‚ “but we are happy that we emerged victorious.

"We are happy to be back in charge of the campus. It has been very tough but our campaigns have worked and students have shown a lot of faith in our organisation. Now we are going to go back on drawing board to see how best we can service all the students‚” he said.

Luvo said they received 2 010 votes that earned them six seats.

Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command‚ which contested the elections for the first time on the campus‚ got one seats.

In Queenstown‚ Sasco also regained control of the campus after it unseated Pasma.

Saco chairman Motsi Qoyi said it was a great achievement that they managed to win the elections.

In Butterworth‚ it was a close call. Both Sasco and Pasma received three seats‚ but it was a four-vote difference that saw Sasco taking charge of the campus.